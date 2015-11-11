  1. Podcasts
How Random are DNA Mutations?

11 November 2015
Presented by Graihagh Jackson.
Cambridge has a rich history of making discoveries about DNA - the genetic code inside each and every one of us. In the 50s Watson and Crick announced that they had unravelled the structure of DNA - the famous double helix shape. Now, 60 years later, another Cambridge scientist - Bill Amos - has made a further DNA discovery - this time about the way the genetic code changes or "mutates" to allow evolution to happen, as he explained to Graihagh Jackson.

