Science Experiments

Blowing on bottles

Sun, 2nd Mar 2008

What you Need

A bottle

A bottle, or if you have got them a selection.

A jug

A jug of water

What to do

Blow across the top of a bottle until you make a note, remember this sound.

Add some water

Blow across the bottle again.  Is the sound the same?

Try different bottles, see what effect this has.

What may happen

You should find that the pitch of the note gets higher as you add more water.

 


