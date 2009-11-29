Science Experiments

Build your own airbrush - Applying Bernoulli

What you Need

A straw

Glass of Water

Scissors

What to do

Cut the straw into two halves.

Hold one of half-straw in your mouth.

Put the other half into the water, and hold, or tape it so that it sits vertically, with about 1-2cm emerging from the surface.

Use the straw in your mouth to blow quite hard, across the top of the other straw.

If nothing happens, try lowering the straw in the water.

What may happen

You should find that when you blow hard enough, you produce a spray of tiny water droplets, just like an airbrush.


