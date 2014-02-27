Science Experiments

Freezing Electronics, in liquid nitrogen

Thu, 27th Feb 2014

Part of the show AUTOMATE: The World of Robots

What you Need

 

Electronics doesn't like being hot, and a huge amount of effort is expended in heat sinks and fans to keep it cool, but is cooling always a good idea. To find out I tried cooling an LED - Light Emitting Diode down to -196°C using liquid nitrogen. Most active electronics are created using diodes or combinations of them to form transistors, so this should give some idea of what would happen if you cooled a computer chip.

What to do

Do not repeat this at home.

I dipped electronics in liquid nitrogen to reduce their temperature to -196°C.

What may happen

As the LED cooled, it got dimmer very quickly and then as it warmed it got brighter again


-
Not working please enable javascript
EPSRC
Powered by UKfast
STFC
Genetics Society
ipDTL