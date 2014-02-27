Science Experiments

Part of the show AUTOMATE: The World of Robots

Electronics doesn't like being hot, and a huge amount of effort is expended in heat sinks and fans to keep it cool, but is cooling always a good idea. To find out I tried cooling an LED - Light Emitting Diode down to -196°C using liquid nitrogen. Most active electronics are created using diodes or combinations of them to form transistors, so this should give some idea of what would happen if you cooled a computer chip.

As the LED cooled, it got dimmer very quickly and then as it warmed it got brighter again

Why does it happen?

Most electronics is dependent on materials called semi-conductors, this are naturally on the edge between a conductor and an insulator, in the pure state they don't conduct, but if you add an impurity with a few extra electrons, these are relatively free to move through the material and conduct.

These electrons are however weakly attached to the impurity atoms, and need energy to escape, and conduct electricity. Normally this comes from heat, but if you cool the semi-conductor enough they get stuck, and the semi-conductor, stops conducting, and the device stops working.

This is a big problem if you are building a space mission, as if you are out of the sun it gets very cold in space, so you have to put most of your electronics in an insulated box and heat it during the night.