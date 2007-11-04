Science Experiments

Jumping Flames

Sun, 4th Nov 2007

What you Need

A Candle

A candle with a good wick

A Lighter

Something to light it with

 

 

What to do

LIght the smokeLight the candle and wait until it is burning well and has a glowing ember at the end, it works better when the wick is too long.

Carefully pour the excess wax out of the candle.

Blow the candle out gently.

Quickly wave the lit lighter near to but not next to the candle. It works best if you wave it in the smoke.

What may happen

With any luck the candle should relight without being touched by the flame


