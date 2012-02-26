Science Experiments

Losing Air

Sun, 26th Feb 2012

What you Need

A shallow bowl

A candle - ideally a night light style one

A large glass or jar

What to do

Float a candle in a shallow bowl of water.

Light the candle, leave it to start burning well

Place a large glass over the candle and see what happens

What may happen

You should find that after a few seconds the candle goes out.

Then the water level begins to rise


