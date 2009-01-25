Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2,3 from the show Material, Heal Thyself...

Some PVA glue also known as white, school or Elmer's glue.

What to do

Dissolve about 1 level teaspoon of borax in 2-300ml of warm water. - Borax powder is a strong cleaning agent and quite caustic, so get an adult to do this.

If you are using standard PVA glue pour about half a cup full into a container, and then dilute it with another half cupfull of water (if you want to end up with more goo, then use more glue!)

Add 1-2 teaspoons of borax solution and stir vigorously.

You may want to repeat the experiment with different amounts of borax.

After it starts to solidify, take it out of the container and knead it in your hands for a few minutes. - If you have sensitive skin you may want to wear gloves.

Have a play with it, how does it behave?

Wash your hands thoroughly after playing with it. Don't eat it, and don't put your fingers in your eyes when you are playing with it as any left over Borax is an irritant.