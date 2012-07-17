Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Better to blow up an Earth-bound Asteroid?

A low table which is smooth underneath (with no structure getting in the way) standing on a solid non-slippery floor (carpet won't work). Otherwise a wooden board supported 20-30cm over a table will work well.

Do this gently, somewhere there aren't lots of delicate objects which could be easily broken.

Take the ball and throw it so that it bounces off the floor, then onto the bottom of the table.

You should find that the ball bounces back at you out from under the table.

Why does it happen?

if you did the same experiment with a slippery ball, or on a slippery surface, you will find it will behave as you would expect, bouncing under the table and coming out the other side.

When the ball bounces there is a large reaction force up from the table which pushes it back up and making it bounce. No other forces act on it so it slips across the table, and keeps going at the same speed horizontally.

However if you use a super bouncy rubber ball, it grips the surface where it hits. This means that there must be a large frictional force on the ball which starts it spinning, in fact because the ball is elastic its spin bounces and it starts to spin the other way. This horizontal force causes the bounce to be more vertical than normal.

The ball keeps spinning as it moves upwards and then hits the underside of the table, it isn't moving horizontally very fast now, but it is spinning rapidly, and in the collision the friction causes this spin to reverse, and actually pushes the ball in the opposite direction.

The ball then hits the floor and the spin acts to speed it up horizontally and it come out from under the table.

