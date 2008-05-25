Science Experiments

Listen Now Download as mp3 Part 1,2 from the show Life on Mars

What to do

Use the nail scissors to cut a small hole in the bottom of the cup using the nail scissors, it should be a bit smaller than your finger.

Put your finger over the hole and fill the cup with water.

Stand outside, or somewhere that doesn't mind getting wet - if you want to do the experiment twice with the same cup, stand over something soft.

rest the cup on the finger over the hole, and stabilise it with your other finger.

Drop the cup by pulling your finger downwards as fast as possible - this means that the cup will be released very smoothly.

Do you think that the water will fall out of the cup?