  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Do plants have sex?

20 December 2013
Presented by Chris Smith.
Play Download

Share

Plant and tree gender, omega-3 fatty acids and cancer and the science of sous vide cooking...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Genetics
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video