  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

How do they get the stripes in the toothpaste?

13 January 2012
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Play Download

Share

Are cellphones safe? Why should cornflour make irradiated skin more comfortable? Why do dogs turn in circles before they lie down or defaecate? Are there any materials transparent to the eye but opaque to a camera? Is the Sun orbiting anything? How do they get the stripes in the toothpaste? Is blood donation an alternative to dieting? What do cows actually eat - grass, or bacteria? And why are birds so clever yet we rule the world? Join Dr Chris and the 702 crew for the first episode of Ask the Naked Scientists, 2012...

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

eLife Episode 34: Man's First Footsteps
eLife
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
When The Drugs Don't Work...
Naked Scientists