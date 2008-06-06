  1. Podcasts
Toning Up and Greenhouses on the Moon

06 June 2008
Presented by Chris Smith.
Why can blood vessels burst when pumping iron? Is it possible to grow plants on the moon? Can our joints predict bad weather? And do batteries work in outer space? We tackle these questions and more on this week's Ask the Naked Scientists. We also find out why skin can lose pigment for individuals with Vitiligo, investigate the safety and cleanliness of quick-drying towels and analyse why it is harder to balance with our eyes closed.

