Food, Fats and Healthy Eating!
08 January 2010
Is goose fat bad for us? What food ingredients are healthy? Is soy healthier than meat? What is cellulitis? We tackle these questions to kick off our healthy eating regimes for 2010. We also explore the depths of outer space to reveal how far away our planets are, how long a rocket would take to reach Neptune and whether there are planets beyond our own solar system. Plus, we calculate how long it would have taken Santa to deliver presents to everyone!
