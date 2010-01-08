  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Food, Fats and Healthy Eating!

08 January 2010
Presented by Chris Smith, Sue Marchant.
Play Download

Share

Is goose fat bad for us? What food ingredients are healthy? Is soy healthier than meat? What is cellulitis? We tackle these questions to kick off our healthy eating regimes for 2010. We also explore the depths of outer space to reveal how far away our planets are, how long a rocket would take to reach Neptune and whether there are planets beyond our own solar system. Plus, we calculate how long it would have taken Santa to deliver presents to everyone!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Christmas Appeal
Other
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Volcanoes
Toaster Hot Air Balloon
Video
Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Stem Cells
Can You Boost Your Memory?
Naked Scientists
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics