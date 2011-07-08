  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Plummeting Lifts and Replacement Windpipes

08 July 2011
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Does jumping inside a plummeting lift prior to impact prevent a fatal fall? What causes echoes on phones? Are trees actually net oxygen consumers? Why do my ice cubes grow stalagmites? Why do farts deployed underwater have a worse whiff? Why can't we split carbon dioxide and use the oxygen? What's the story about the first artificial windpipe grown from a patient's own cells? Join Dr Chris for this week's round up of science questions and trivia on Talk Radio 702.

