  1. Podcasts
  2. Ask! The Naked Scientists

Tractor Beams, Phone Masts and Living in Space!

17 September 2010
Presented by Dave Ansell, Sue Marchant.
Play Download

Share

How does a mobile phone mast work? What affect does living in space have on the human body? Could tractor beams become a reality? We take on these space age questions in this week's show as well as reveal the land area of Earth, why people in the Southern Hemisphere don't walk on their heads, why hair looks darker when wet and why alcohol makes you feel happy. Plus, we investigate what would happen if we drilled to the centre of the Earth!

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Blood vessel in a dish clue to Marfans
Disease
What would happen to a thimble full of a neutron star if you brought it to Earth?
Physics
Anthrax meningitis
Infectious disease: Anthrax: Brain: Haemorrhagic meningitis
Video
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Why does helium make your voice sound funny?
Video
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Ocean aliens - the problem of species in the wrong place
Archive
Christmas Appeal
Other
Why don't whales get the bends, when divers can?
Video