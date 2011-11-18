  1. Podcasts
Why would Humans Explode?

18 November 2011
Presented by Chris Smith, Redi Tlhabi.
Is there any evidence for acupuncture? Compared with coffee left to stand, why does freshly-brewed make a different sound when stirred? Does disprin deal with cold sores? Why would blood pressure and cholesterol drop after a trip up Kilimanjaro? What conditions might make a man explode? How does the oral contraceptive pill work? Can it fool a pregnancy test? Why do planes ditch fuel before an emergency landing? What's ozone therapy and do parallel universes exist? Join Dr Chris for the answers to this week's crop of Talk Radio 702 questions from South Africa...

