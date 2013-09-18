  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week

Is snuff safer than smoking?

18 September 2013
Presented by Hannah Critchlow.
Play Download

Share

What are the relative risks of e-cigarettes, nicotine patches and snuff?

Add a comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.

Featured

Naked in a Brain Bank
Naked Neuroscience
What's the Healthiest Way to Eat an Entire Cake?
Naked Scientists
Why doesn't water burn?
Question of the Week
What would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?
Ask the Naked Scientists
Conflict in Conservation
Naked Scientists
Stepping back in time
Evolution
Conversations from the Darwin Festival - Sir Terry Pratchett
In Short
Signal to noise
Naked Genetics
Why do Cats Have Vertical Pupils?
Naked Scientists