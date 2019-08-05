  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week
  3. QotW: Will climate change affect monsoons?

QotW: Will climate change affect monsoons?

05 August 2019
Presented by Emma Hildyard.

DIRT TRACK

A person walking along a dirt track in the rain
Credit: 
CC0, via Pixabay
PlayDownload

Share

Saugat asked "what is the exact cause of monsoon rain, and how will it be affected because of global warming?" Ruth Geen, from the University of Exeter, works with modelling the effect of climate change on monsoons and helped Emma Hildyard pour some insight into this...

In this episode

Looking out to sea, dark clouds on the horizon

00:00 - QotW: Why do monsoons occur?

Listener Saugat got in touch about this monsoon related question...
PlayFull TranscriptDownload

QotW: Why do monsoons occur?

It’s time for Question of the Week, and Emma Hildyard has been on the hunt for an answer to this monsoon question from Saugat...

Emma - Ruth Geen, from the University of Exeter helped us with this.

Ruth - This year we’ve seen some strong monsoon rains in parts of South Asia, which have caused these terrible floods.

Emma - Britain is well known for its rain - but we don’t get the big tropical storms that are typical during monsoon seasons over the land of the tropics - Why is this?

Ruth - It’s all to do with the latitude that we live at. The main driver of the monsoons is the sun. In the tropics, the sun is almost directly overhead in summer. This heats up the ground of the   Earth, and the air above it. This hot air begins to rise and the atmospheric pressure over the warmed region falls. The pressure difference between the hotter air - over the land - and cooler air - over the ocean - causes the prevailing wind direction to blow towards the land.

Emma - When the humid air meets the hot air, the water vapour begins to condense and releases rain.

Ruth - The amount of monsoon rain that falls varies from year to year, and this depends on a mix of different factors, like sea surface temperatures in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Emma - The amount of rain, and where it falls, varies within a given season too. This is affected by 'intra-seasonal oscillations’, such as the Madden-Julian oscillation, which are waves of moister and drier air that travel through the tropics. So there’s a lot going on that can contribute  to events like this year.

Ruth - Over the 21st century, climate models suggest that monsoon rainfall over South Asia will increase, perhaps by around 5-10% - though it’s worth noting that there is a spread in what the models predict, some suggest more than this, some less.
The monsoon rains over South Asia are fed by warm, humid air from the Indian Ocean. Climate change is causing the temperature of the air to gradually increase, and warmer air can hold more water vapour.

Emma - This more humid air is expected to cause more rainfall during monsoon season over the land of South Asia.

Ruth - If a larger volume of rain falls over a given period than can be drained to rivers, or than the river can carry, then this causes flooding. This year so much rain fell that the Brahmaputra river burst its banks, displacing millions of people.

Emma - However, this rainfall is vital for the growth of crops and a weak monsoon season can lead to crop failures, which is also a threat to human life.

Ruth -  Yes, while we’ve seen the floods in the west of India on the news this year, in other regions such as Chennai in the southwest there is actually a drought. While in the long term models suggest monsoon rainfall will increase, over the last 50 years there has actually been an overall decrease in Indian monsoon rain, but an increase in the extremes of rainfall that cause drought and floods. Unfortunately these extremes are also predicted to become more severe in future. So while more total rainfall could possibly be positive for agriculture, more intense wet and dry periods would also result in more floods and droughts. There’s a lot more research to be done to understand how the extremes of the monsoons are changing.

Expand All Transcripts

Related Content

Chemistry | Earth Science | Technology

Climate Engineering

Earth Science

Ozone Depletion and Behavioural Change - Planet Earth Online

Earth Science

Is the Arctic icesheet shrinking?

Science Features

Learning to live with flooding

Earth Science | Engineering

Making greener concrete

Comments

Add a comment

Support Us!

Forum discussions

Was the Big Bang the beginning of the universe?

How can some people memorize things so easily?

How does a bladder look like?

Quantum computing and security?

How do pacemakers not electrocute patients?

Featured

A measles virus particle (virion). The measles virus is a paramyxovirus, of the genus Morbillivirus. It is 100-200 nm in diameter, with a core of single-stranded RNA, and is closely related to the rinderpest and canine distemper viruses.
Measles causes immune amnesia
Science News
How many new mutations did our parents hand on to us?
How many new mutations from Mum and Dad?
eLife Podcast
Empty glass bottles and jars in a pile for recycling.
Does recycling work?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
COLD CAR
Why does my watery windscreen turn to ice?
Question of the Week
A shot of a meat-eating dinosaur skull
Could you eat a dinosaur?
Question of the Week
Eating less to lose weight can easily backfire and lead to weight gain
This is how dieting can make you fat.
Science Features
Enlish breakfast is full of saturated fats and often accompanied by sugary drinks or treats
Can your breakfast make or break your grades?
Science Features
A bar-headed goose
Astronauts, geese and realistic retinas
eLife Podcast
Layers of various circular materials
Re-imagining Our Relationship with Materials
Science Features
lettuce crop in the soil
Lettuce harvesting robot
Science News