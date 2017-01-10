 
Naked Scientists
10 January 2017

Are more crimes committed during a full moon?

Does being angry increase your risk of a heart attack? What's a psychopath? And how much does a cell weigh? This week, Chris Smith answers your...
Play Download

Home

Latest Podcasts

Question of the Week
 

What Would Peeing on the Moon Look Like?

16 January 2017

What would happen if one could somehow pee standing on the moon? Is it even possible?...

Play
Download
Naked Genetics
 

Genes, laws and Brexit

14 January 2017

We hear a lot about genetic modification and how it’s being used to improve...

Play
Download
Ask the Naked Scientists
 

Can people predict their own deaths?

13 January 2017

Why are dreams so realistic? When should you wean your baby? Can people predict their...

Play
Download
Space Boffins | Astronomy Podcasts
 

Double Hubble

11 January 2017

Broadcaster Dallas Campbell joins the Space Boffins at the British Interplanetary...

Play
Download
In Short
 

Big Brains Boost Deer

06 January 2017

Us humans boast about our big brains but until now, evidence has been scant to suggest...

Play
Download
In Short
 

Dark Energy Mapped

05 January 2017

Dark energy is a mysterious unknown entity that permeates space and accounts for 68%...

Play
Download

View all podcasts

Latest News & Articles

Biology | Genetics | Science News | Viruses
 

Ancient viruses get older

14 January 2017

A new study from scientists at Oxford University, published in the journal Nature...
Body | Medicine | Science News
 

‘Weekend warriors’ winning the fight for their health

13 January 2017

So-called ‘ weekend warriors ’, who squeeze their recommended weekly 150 minutes of...
Neuroscience | Science News
 

Brain scan predicts heart attack risk

13 January 2017

Stress is often cited as a cause of heart attacks and strokes. Now scientists in the...
Climate Change | Technology | Science Features
 

Reducing air pollution begins at home, say scientists

13 January 2017

Rex Merrifield

Technology alone is not enough to reduce air pollution in...
Question of the Week
Astronaut on the Moon

What Would Peeing on the Moon Look Like?

16 January 2017
What would happen if one could somehow pee standing on the moon? Is it even possible?...
Play
Download
Ask a question