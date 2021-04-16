  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week
  3. Why are electrons never in between orbitals?

Why are electrons never in between orbitals?

Quantum hats on! This week's 'exciting' question is about particle physics.....
16 April 2021
Presented by Phil Sansom
Production by Phil Sansom.

RAINBOW ATOM

An atom graphic coloured with a rainbow gradient
Credit: 
CCo, via Pixabay
PlayDownload

Share

Quantum hats on for this week's 'exciting' question! Listener Mejnun says: "I have learned at school that when an electron excites it jumps to another orbital around the nucleus. If an electron jumps an orbital you would expect that at that moment it can be found between the two orbitals. My teacher told me that this is never the case. I can not wrap my head around it. Does the particle just disappear in one orbital and appear in the other? Is this instant, is the particle in the other orbital the same? Can you please help me to understand this?" Phil Sansom asked physicist Ankita Anirban to tackle the problem...

Related Content

The Naked Scientists Podcast

Extremely Curious: QnA

The Naked Scientists Podcast

A Spin Around the Electron

Science Features

A summer of radio production

The Naked Scientists Podcast

The Fifth State of Matter

Physics

The tiniest guitar ever

Comments

Add a comment

Support Us!

Forum discussions



Featured

Shipping boats
Sustainable ships better for marine life
Science Features
Sampling river water
Psychedelic drugs and river water bugs
eLife Podcast
A woman wearing a facemask.
COVID In Your Genes: The Risk Factors
Naked Genetics
An asteroid shooting towards the Earth.
Deflecting asteroids to save earth
Science Features
Seeds
The Secret Life of Seeds
The Naked Scientists Podcast
A bitcoin surrounded by data.
Bitcoin Decrypted: Cash, Code, Crime & Power
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Ocean and an island
Turtle hybrids and conservation
Science Features
Medical staff attending an emergency in a hospital.
The Hospital of the Future
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Dipping a cup into a body of water.
Solving water scarcity
Science Features
Hubble takes a look at Jupiter
Could there be life on Jupiter’s moons?
Science Features