Why aren't planes dimpled like golf balls?

15 June 2020
Presented by Adam Murphy
Production by Adam Murphy.

GOLF BALL

A golf ball on a tee
Credit: 
CC0, Will Porada via Unsplash
Darren got in touch to ask us: "Golf balls are dimpled to disrupt the air around the ball. As far as I can gather, this reduces their drag and allows them to fly further than they would if they were perfectly round. Why do we not see dimpled cars, aircraft, and trains? If this effect is so effective for golf balls, why not use it on Formula 1 cars, for instance?"

Adam Murphy went looking for a hole-in-one to this question, and spoke to Sam Grimshaw from the Whittle Lab at the University of Cambridge...

