  1. Podcasts
  2. Question of the Week
  3. Why don't dogs get hairballs when cats do?

Why don't dogs get hairballs when cats do?

Dogs lick their fur too, so why don't they get hairballs?...
16 July 2021
Presented by Sally Le Page

DOG-LABRADOR

A yellow labrador
Credit: 
CC0, via Pixabay
PlayDownload

Share

Beth wrote in to ask "My dog is always licking her fur but never gets a hairball. Why don't dogs get hairballs?"

Sally Le Page spoke to three animal aficionados: Nick Sutton, Science Communications Advisor at The Kennel Club; Justine Shotton, Junior Vice President at the British Veterinary Association; and Ann Hohenhaus, Staff Doctor at NYC’s Animal Medical Center for the answer...

Related Content

Biology | Medicine

What does scratching my dog's tummy do?

Biology | Medicine

Is it true Aspirin is poisonous to cats?

Ask The Naked Scientists

Flu and Covid-19 vaccines together?

Ask The Naked Scientists

Why haven't we evolved not to age?

Biology | Medicine

Contagious cancer steals DNA from host

Comments

Add a comment

Support Us!

Forum discussions



Featured

graphic of a mobile phone with global backdrop
Picking ourselves up from a pandemic
Science Features
eye
Why does squinting sharpen vision?
Ask The Naked Scientists
A yellow labrador
Why don't dogs get hairballs when cats do?
Question of the Week
Image of Mercury 13 legend and astronaut wannabe, Wally Funk
Wally Funk Heads for Space
Astronomy Podcasts
Abstract art of symmetric coloured lines.
Psychedelics In Medicine
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Image of heart rate signal
Wireless pacemaker dissolves when done
Science News
Pointed mountain covered in snow
If heat rises, why is it colder up mountains?
Question of the Week
Mouse
Australia's ongoing mouse plague
Science News
Esterichia coli bacteria.
Could viruses solve our antibiotics crisis?
Science Features
A beach in Alanya, Turkey.
‘Sea snot’ bloom off the Turkish coast
Science News