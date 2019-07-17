  1. Articles
  2. Science News
  3. The minimum number of genes

The minimum number of genes

17 July 2019
By Heather Jameson.

DNA

blue DNA
Credit: 
CC0 via Pixabay

Share

The minimum number of genes needed for life depends on the surrounding environment...

Your genome contains all of your genetic information. If you imagine that your genome is a manual of how to build you, then the language it is written in is DNA; and the DNA is organised into genes, which act like the paragraphs. The genes then tell your body how to make all its proteins, which play many critical roles. 

Your personal genetic manual is pretty long. The human genome project estimated that humans have between 20,000 and 25,000 genes. But what is the minimum number of genes needed for life? 473 is the current answer, according to synthetic biology.

To get this number scientists started with a very simple bacterium which had around 900 genes and gradually deleted genes until they got to 473. They found that if they continued deleting any more genes, the bacterium stopped duplicating and were no longer classed as alive.

But of those 473 genes, which make up the “minimal genome”, scientists still didn’t know what nearly a third of them, 149, did. But now Mark Wass and his team at the University of Kent think they have worked out the specific functions of 66 of the mystery genes.

To achieve this they used a combination of 22 different computational methods. “Each of these methods predicts a different property or feature of proteins,” says Wass. “We take the protein and we compare it to other proteins that we know what they do - like searching a database.”

Of the 66 genes they identified, they found that most were involved in the transport of molecules into and out of the cell: bringing nutrients in and taking waste out. These are particularly important in a nutrient-rich environment.

This led them to the conclusion that the 473 genes in the minimal genome can be divided into two groups. “The first is the set that are essential for life, and probably you would expect to find those in every individual species,” says Wass. The second set is related to the environment where the species grows.

Imagine you are packing for a holiday. You could divide your packing into two distinct groups: firstly, the essentials you need for any holiday: underwear, toothbrush. And secondly, the specifics you need for a certain holiday, like your ski jacket or your bikini. Like your suitcase's contents, the genes a bacteria needs to survive depend on the environment that it is in.

So naturally occuring bacteria might contain a range of genes needed to survive in several different environments. But because the scientists deleted unnecessary genes when the bacterium was in a nutrient-rich environment, the genes needed for the bacterium to survive in a nutrient-scarce environment have been deleted. If someone took you on a surprise holiday you would have to take everything, just in case, but if you knew where you were going, you could pack more lightly.

This research is helping to understand the minimal processes needed for life. Scientists are also looking to repeat the work with a different starting bacterium, so that the minimal genomes can be compared. “We would be interested in looking at the overlap in the genes,” says Wass, “so that we can come up with this real essential set of genes.”

But if you’ve been paying attention: 149 minus 66 still leaves 83 unknown. Wass says these are still a complete mystery, so mother nature isn’t revealing all her secrets just yet.

References

Environmental conditions shape the nature of a minimal bacterial genome
About the Human Genome Project
What’s the difference between the words genome, gene and chromosome?

Related Content

Science News

Dog's DNA Fingerprint Used To Nail its Owner

Biology

What is the purpose of non-coding DNA?

Science Features

DNA My Smoothie!

Science News

Hachimoji – new building blocks for life?

Biology | Medicine

Bacteria: taking up ancient DNA

Comments

Add a comment


Forum discussions

What is the impact force of dropping a 40kg weight from waist height?

How do continuous glucose monitors access blood?

Which is the best Science gift to present someone?

How can galaxies collide if they're moving away all the time

Are all photons mediated in the same way through the quantum vacuum

Featured

Layers of various circular materials
Re-imagining Our Relationship with Materials
Science Features
Apollo 11 Launch Control
Apollo 11 Special (Part 2)
Astronomy Podcasts
Cartoon of nerve cells (neurones) affected by Alzheimer's Disease with beta-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles
Alzheimer's Disease: Facts and Fiction
The Naked Scientists Podcast
The Curiosity rover
Why do humans have cannabis receptors?
Ask The Naked Scientists
Earth from space
Extremely High: Sky high science
The Naked Scientists Podcast
A silver digital microwave
Do microwaves damage food?
Ask The Naked Scientists
A man sitting at a news reader desk
Ben McAllister: Naked Internship
Science Features
Beer bottles
Beer before wine and you’ll be fine?
Science News
Laughing baby
Smartphones detect ear infections
Science News
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Can AI help to end fake news?
Science Features

Support Us!