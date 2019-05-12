Testosterone limits and Caster Semenya

Ruby Osborn reports on the recent athletics ruling concerning Caster Semenya, who has been told to use drugs to reduce her testosterone levels, if she wishes to continue to compete internationally...

Caster Semenya is a South African middle distance runner who won gold for the 800m at both 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She also has higher levels of testosterone than is typical for women. Now, new rules from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will require her to artificially lower her testosterone to continue competing at these distances. What is testosterone, and why do people care how much of it Semenya has? Testosterone is a hormone that has a key role in the development of male reproductive tissues, like the testes, as well as secondary male sexual characteristics such as facial hair growth and increased muscle and bone mass. Women naturally produce testosterone too, just in lower amounts.

On average, women have a blood testosterone level between 0.12 and 1.79 nanomoles per litre (nmol/l). 0.12 nmol/l is the equivalent of dissolving 1 teaspoon of sugar in the water of 40 Olympic swimming pools. Men usually have testosterone between 7.7 and 29.4 nmol/l. But people can have testosterone levels outside these typical ranges.

Some women, such as Caster Semenya, have elevated levels of testosterone due to differences in sexual development, or DSDs, in which their bodies naturally develop in a way that is not typical for males or females. Most of the time, people who have two X chromosomes develop as women and have ovaries, and people with an X and a Y chromosome develop as men and have testes, because the Y chromosome carries a gene which triggers a fetus to develop as a male. But this isn’t always the case. There are various causes for a woman to have a DSD. She may be XX and have an overactive adrenal gland that produces excessive testosterone. She may be XX but be born with both ovarian and testicular tissue. She may be what is known as a mosaic, where some of the cells in her body are XX and some are XY. Or she may be XY, but during fetal development her body didn’t properly react to signals to develop as a male, meaning she instead developed as a female.

This can be a complete lack of reaction to testosterone, or mutations in proteins with roles in male development.

Women who have higher testosterone can show increased muscle and bone mass, and also higher levels of haemoglobin, the molecule inside red blood cells that binds oxygen. This can give an advantage in sports requiring a lot of power, such as running. The IAAF says this isn’t just an advantage, it’s an unfair advantage.

In 2011, they set a blood testosterone limit for female athletes in all events of 10nmol/l. If a female athlete’s level was naturally higher than that, she must take drugs to artificially lower it. Following an appeal by Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, in 2015 the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered the IAAF to suspend these rules until they had better scientific evidence for the ban.