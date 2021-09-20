  1. Podcasts
Do frogs get itchy?

We know dogs and other pets get the urge to scratch, but what about amphibians?
20 September 2021
Presented by Harrison Lewis
Production by Harrison Lewis.

GREEN-TREE-FROG

Australian Green Tree Frog
Credit: 
CC0, LiquidGhoul
Margaret got in touch to ask The Naked Scientists "Science has now identified actual nerve endings that humans and other mammals have that send that itchy feeling to the brain. Do snakes and other amphibians have these same nerve types? Have frogs been seen scratching an itch?"

Harry Lewis dived deep to find an answer and Gerhard Schlosser from the National University of Ireland Galway was on hand to tell him more... 

