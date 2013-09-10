  1. Podcasts
  2. Space Boffins
  3. Missions to Mars

Missions to Mars

10 September 2013
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Play Download

Share

Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham present a Mars podcast special. Interviews include Curiosity Rover's Principal Investigator for its Radiation Assessment Detector, and the British physics student who's applied for a one way trip to Mars. Studio guests are Dr Robert Massey, from the Royal Astronomical Society, and its space scientist president, Professor David Southwood from Imperial College London - also the former director of science and robotic exploration at the European Space Agency. Not forgetting Richard's report from Lockheed Martin in Denver beside the new MAVEN Mars mission spacecraft before its delivery to NASA. Even little green men are under discussion - what more could you ask for?

Add a comment

Forum discussions

Is a 1000mph car possible

Could the Higgs field have been the inflaton?

Why does the light arrive after the gravity waves from colliding neutron stars?

Why is Space considered as a VoidEmptyVacuum?

How do we get higher than ignition temperature

Featured

Plants light trick to look blue to bees
Science News
Skin cells remember previous injury
Science News
Hourglass
The Countdown to Artificial Intelligence
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Can we control lightning?
Ask The Naked Scientists
Thermometer and pills
Foetal face and heart abnormalities caused by high fever
Science News
Matt Taylor as Storm Trooper
Space Boffins Explore ESTEC
Astronomy Podcasts
Sausages in a row
DNA Decoded: Past, Present and Sausage
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Pancakes for breakfast
What makes the best breakfast?
The Naked Scientists Podcast
How does melting ice affect the volume of a drink?
Physics
Slow waves
Liquids