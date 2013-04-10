  1. Podcasts
Solar Science and Space Planes

10 April 2013
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham are reduced to tears of laughter by Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, enlightened by studio guest and space scientist Dr Lucie Green, and XCOR's Jeff Greason meets Richard in the Mojave Desert to discuss the risks of flying in their new space plane. Kate Arkless-Gray also discusses her progress on securing a seat on XCOR's space plane in the Lynx Space Challenge and the attempts to get more women applying, resulting in Sue deciding to enter and become one of the lucky astronaut winners herself.

In this episode

00:45 - Europe's hot new mission to the Sun
Europe's hot new mission to the Sun
with Lucie Green, UCL

10:02 - The Lynx Space Challenge
The Lynx Space Challenge
with Kate Arkless-Gray

14:57 - Vote to send a Space Boffin into space!
Vote to send a Space Boffin into space!
with Sue Nelson

16:07 - Inside XCOR
Inside XCOR
with Jeff Greason, XCOR

21:19 - Merits of flying in the Lynx space plane
Merits of flying in the Lynx space plane

22:37 - Al Worden and Apollo 15
Al Worden and Apollo 15
with Al Worden, NASA

33:13 - Al Worden on Mars
Al Worden on Mars
with Al Worden, NASA
