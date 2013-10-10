  1. Podcasts
  3. Sue in a Centrifuge

Sue in a Centrifuge

10 October 2013
Presented by Richard Hollingham, Sue Nelson.
Space Boffins Sue Nelson and Richard Hollingham discover what it's like to undergo G forces with a special podcast from QinetiQ's centrifuge facility - the only one of its kind in the UK. As Sue spins around, guests Dr Jon Scott and Dr Simon Brown discuss the physical stresses on the body and the demands on astronauts and pilots. There's also a close up look at the James Webb Space Telescope mirrors and we hear from veteran US pilot Wally Funk, who had the right stuff to become an astronaut in 1960 but is still waiting for her chance to go into space.

